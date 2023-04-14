Man charged after homes evacuated and hazardous chemicals found in Bridlington

Humberside Police raided an address on Oxford Street as part of a pre-planned operation after reports that hazardous chemicals were being stored at a property on Tuesday April 11.

Residents were evacuated from their homes for several hours but were later allowed to return once specialist officers from the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal determined that the substances, while hazardous, did not pose an explosive risk.

Gert Meyers has been charged with breach of a criminal behaviour order and causing a public nuisance.

