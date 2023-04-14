News you can trust since 1882
Man charged after homes evacuated and hazardous chemicals found in Bridlington

A man has been charged after an entire street had to be evacuated following the discovery of “controlled chemicals” in Bridlington

By George Buksmann
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read

Humberside Police raided an address on Oxford Street as part of a pre-planned operation after reports that hazardous chemicals were being stored at a property on Tuesday April 11.

Residents were evacuated from their homes for several hours but were later allowed to return once specialist officers from the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal determined that the substances, while hazardous, did not pose an explosive risk.

Gert Meyers has been charged with breach of a criminal behaviour order and causing a public nuisance.

Homes in Bridlington were evacuated earlier this week following the discovery of chemicals.Homes in Bridlington were evacuated earlier this week following the discovery of chemicals.
The 61-year-old has been remanded into police custody and is set to appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday April 14).