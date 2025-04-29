Man charged after police day of action in Bridlington
As a part of the day of action: Jay Sankey, 33, of Windsor Crescent, was charged with driving without a licence, no insurance and no MOT and had his vehicle seized. He was also charged with three counts of shop theft. He was remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court. A 35-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of a controlled drug, a small amount of suspected cannabis was also located in the vehicle. He has since been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue. Four other people were issued tickets for road traffic offences, alongside words of advice around the ‘fatal four’ and driving responsibly.
Roads policing officer Matt Fish said: “As a part of the of action we carried out roadside checks as well as stopping numerous vehicles in a bid to tackle those drivers who think it is okay to speed, drink/drug drive, use mobile phones or not wear a seatbelt. “Each year, we see a number of fatalities and serious injuries as a result of collisions which have one of these factors as the cause of the incident and that is why it is important for us to take part in days of action and target drivers who are risking the lives of others. “By working with other departments across the force, we are able to disrupt crime across our force area whilst also taking part in preventative work.
“We continue to encourage members of the public to report any road traffic offences and dangerous driving to us by calling our non-emergency number 101 or 999 in an emergency, when safe to do so, to help hold reckless and dangerous drivers to account for their actions.
“You can also submit video evidence of driving offences that you or other members of the public have witnessed via our online reporting tool Op Snap.”