Man charged with drink-driving following 46 mile pursuit from Malton to Driffield

Police pursued the man for 46 miles before the pursuit came to a halt

A suspected drink-driver has been charged to court following a 46-minute police pursuit that took officers from the outskirts of Malton deep into the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Thanks to a report from a concerned member of the public on Monday evening (February 17), the response team officers were able to locate the white Vauxhall Astra van at 11.42pm as it was travelling towards North Grimston on the B1248.

When they tried to pull the driver over, he did not to stop and headed over the county border.

After making Humberside Police control room aware, the officers pursued the vehicle through Driffield town centre and then on the B1249 to North Frodingham, stopping it at 12.28am when it went down a dead end to the south of the village.

The 44-year-old driver, from Malton, was arrested and taken onto custody for questioning.

He was subsequently charged with:

drink-driving (93 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol)

dangerous driving

failing to stop for the police

driving without a licence for the class of vehicle

driving without insurance for the class of vehicle

The man has been released on bail and will appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday March 6.