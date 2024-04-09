Man charged with Exposure and Act of Outraging Public Decency after incident in Scarborough town centre

The incident took place on Alma Square on Saturday, April 6

A man was seeing by members of the public and CCTV operators to expose himself in a public place.

Officers from both Scarborough's Response team two and Neighbourhood Policing Team six attended and the suspect was swiftly arrested on suspicion of Exposure and an Act of Outraging Public Decency.

Other anti-social behaviour related incidents were also dealt with whilst officers were at the scene.

The suspect, a 39 year old Scarborough man, has been charged with the offences and has been bailed to attend Scarborough Magistrates Court next month.

Scarborough Response Sergeant Rob Wardle stated "I would like to thank the witnesses who came forward to provide statements.

“Scarborough is a town which thrives on tourism and in such a prominent place, we aim to deal with offenders robustly.