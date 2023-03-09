Rick Parker, 39, of Market Weighton has been charged with murder and has been remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today (Thursday March 9).

He has also been charged with actual bodily harm in connection with the assault of a man on Sunday February 19.

Police were called to reports of a concern for safety at a property on Aspen Close in Market Weighton on Sunday March 5.

Helen Harrison

A woman, who has been named by her family as Helen Harrison, aged 59, was found deceased at a property

Ms Harrison’s family are being supported by specialist trained officers and have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

