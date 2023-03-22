News you can trust since 1882
Man charged with rape and wounding after incident in Bridlington

A man has been charged with rape and wounding offences after an incident in Bridlington.

By George Buksmann
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:11 GMT- 1 min read

Humberside Police were called at 3.50am after a member of the public found a woman in distress in Bessingby Way on Sunday March 19.

Officers said Jonathan Chaplin, 32 and of no fixed abode, has been charged with rape, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence, namely using an offensive weapon to threaten, contrary to section 62 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

He is set to appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court this morning (March 22).

A police cordon was in place on a grassed area next to Bessingby Way. (Photo: Google Maps)
Humberside Police are urging a group of six people who were seen on CCTV walking from B&Q towards the McDonald’s roundabout on Bessingby Way at around 3.10am to come forward, as they may be able to help the investigation.

Any witnesses should call 101 and quote log 97 of March 19.