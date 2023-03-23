Man charged with raping and wounding woman in Bridlington
A man has been charged with raping a woman in Bridlington.
Jonathan Chaplin, 32, also known by the alias Jonathan Newby and of no fixed abode, has been charged with rape, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit a sexual offence.
Humberside Police said officers were called at 3.50am after a member of the public found a distressed woman in Bessingby Way on Sunday March 19.
Mr Chaplin appeared at Hull Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday March 22.
Humberside Police is urging a group of six people seen on CCTV walking from B&Q towards a roundabout next to McDonald’s on Bessingby Way at around 3.10am to come forward.
“They may have information, no matter how small, that may be able to help our investigation,” a police spokesperson said.
Any witnesses should call 101 and quote log 97 of March 19.