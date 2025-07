Man charged with stalking and drug offences in Flamborough and Leeds

A 54-year-old man has been charged with stalking and drug offences in Flamborough and Leeds between May and July 2025.

Wayne Taylor, of Dunnock Place in Leeds, has been charged with stalking, possession of a class A drug, and breach of a restraining order.

He appeared at Hull Magistrates Court on Wednesday, July 16 where he was remanded into custody to appear at court at a later date.