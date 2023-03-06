Man charged with two counts of burglary after Bridlington businesses broken into

Shaun Wilcox, aged 44, of no fixed abode, was charged with two counts of burglary and breaching bail conditions.

He was arrested in connection with two burglaries on Manor Road on Monday 27 February and on Hilderthorpe Road on Tuesday 28 February.

He appeared at Hull Magistrates Court on Thursday March 2 and was remanded into custody to appear at court at a later date.