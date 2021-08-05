Man deliberately set alight in 'unprovoked' attack at Scarborough's Mist Bar

Scarborough's Mist Bar on St Thomas Street.

The man, who was standing in the bar area near the entrance, had his hair set on fire by another man at Mist Bar on St Thomas Street just before 1am on Monday (August 2).

North Yorkshire Police have now released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after the customer was deliberately set alight.

The man suffered hair loss, but fortunately did not sustain any serious injuries due to the actions of quick-thinking bystanders who helped extinguish the flames.

North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

PC Liam Cromack said: “This was a highly unusual and completely unprovoked assault on another man who was simply trying to enjoy his night out.

“Thankfully, due to the quick thinking of some nearby bystanders, no permanent injury was caused to the victim.

“I am appealing to anybody who may know who is responsible for this assault to come forward with information.”

Police are asking anyone who may recognise the person in the CCTV images to get in touch, as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Liam Cromack or email [email protected] and quote reference number 12210173134.