Man dies after suffering medical episode on Bridlington Promenade

A man has died after suffering a medical episode on Bridlington Promenade.
By Louise Perrin
Published 26th Jul 2023, 13:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 13:46 BST

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man has now died.

“His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious.

“We would appeal to anybody who witnessed the incident or came to the aid of the man to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting 139 of 26 July.”