Man dies after sustaining injuries on corner of Princess Street, Bridlington

East Riding of Yorkshire Detective Chief Inspector Alli Sweeting said: “Since we received the report, detectives have been conducting numerous enquiries to establish how the man sustained his injuries.

“The man was admitted to hospital on Saturday, February 24 as a result of injuries, and after a period of time in hospital, he later died on Monday March 11.

“His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

“We can confirm that the man’s injuries were sustained as a result of a medical episode, and his death is not being treated as suspicious.