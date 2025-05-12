Man driving erratically in Bridlington arrested after police pursuit through town

By Claudia Bowes
Published 12th May 2025, 14:33 BST
On May 11, Humberside Police responded to reports of a vehicle driving erratically through Bridlington.placeholder image
On May 11, Humberside Police responded to reports of a vehicle driving erratically through Bridlington.
A man has been arrested for multiple offences by Humberside Police after reports of a vehicle driving erratically in Bridlington.

Yesterday evening (May 11) , Humberside Police officers received reports of a vehicle being driven erratically in the town.

Most Popular

One of the Neighbourhood officers located the vehicle which subsequently failed to stop for Police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A short pursuit took place before the vehicle was abandoned and the driver ran from the officers. The man was subsequently detained by patrol officers following a struggle. The male was arrested for multiple offences and currently remains in our custody.

Humberside Police advise that all residents can report criminality and ASB to them via telephone 101 or anonymously via CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice