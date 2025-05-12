Man driving erratically in Bridlington arrested after police pursuit through town

On May 11, Humberside Police responded to reports of a vehicle driving erratically through Bridlington.

Yesterday evening (May 11) , Humberside Police officers received reports of a vehicle being driven erratically in the town.

One of the Neighbourhood officers located the vehicle which subsequently failed to stop for Police.

A short pursuit took place before the vehicle was abandoned and the driver ran from the officers. The man was subsequently detained by patrol officers following a struggle. The male was arrested for multiple offences and currently remains in our custody.

Humberside Police advise that all residents can report criminality and ASB to them via telephone 101 or anonymously via CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111