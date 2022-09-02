Man due in court after police crackdown on Scarborough's illegal 'nuisance' motorbike riders

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Orbit carried out patrols in Eastfield with the “off-road intercept team” over the Bank Holiday weekend after several reports of “nuisance and noise” caused by the illegal use of motorbikes.

PCSO Jake Fairbotham, of Eastfield’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said North Yorkshire Police is “determined” to tackle anti-social behaviour, which is “blighting” the area.

A 38-year-old man is due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on September 12.

Specialist officers cracked down on illegal motorbike use in Eastfield (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

North Yorkshire Police said the man, on a black motorbike, was seen “acting suspiciously” on Seamer Road in East Ayton at 2.35pm on Saturday August 27.

He failed to stop but was arrested nearby five minutes later.

The man was charged with having no licence and insurance, taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and failing to stop.

The operation’s patrols involved neighbourhood officers and specialist police bike riders engaging with the public and motorbike users about the “safe and appropriate use” of motorcycles.

A man will appear in court following the crackdown on motorbikes. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

PCSO Fairbotham added: “Together, we’ll continue to do all we can to improve the situation for residents and businesses in Eastfield.”

During the operation, a Toyota Yaris driver was stopped on Beacon Road in Irton for having no tax and a Citroën C2 was seized on Cayton Low Road in Eastfield after the driver was caught with no insurance; police said they will be prosecuted.