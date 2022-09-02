Man due in court after police crackdown on Scarborough's illegal 'nuisance' motorbike riders
A man is due in court charged with a series of motoring offences after a police crackdown on “nuisance” motorbike riders in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Orbit carried out patrols in Eastfield with the “off-road intercept team” over the Bank Holiday weekend after several reports of “nuisance and noise” caused by the illegal use of motorbikes.
PCSO Jake Fairbotham, of Eastfield’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said North Yorkshire Police is “determined” to tackle anti-social behaviour, which is “blighting” the area.
A 38-year-old man is due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on September 12.
Most Popular
-
1
Woman found dead at home in Scarborough as police appeal to find family
-
2
Caravan seized after owner 'disposed of toilet waste down alleyways and drains' in Scarborough
-
3
Motorbike rider suffers broken toe after hit-and-run crash with car in Scarborough
-
4
Scarborough Council says it ‘complied with the law’ when selling former indoor swimming pool to developer
-
5
Scarborough residents concerned potential development land may detrimentally affect National Park views
North Yorkshire Police said the man, on a black motorbike, was seen “acting suspiciously” on Seamer Road in East Ayton at 2.35pm on Saturday August 27.
He failed to stop but was arrested nearby five minutes later.
The man was charged with having no licence and insurance, taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and failing to stop.
The operation’s patrols involved neighbourhood officers and specialist police bike riders engaging with the public and motorbike users about the “safe and appropriate use” of motorcycles.
PCSO Fairbotham added: “Together, we’ll continue to do all we can to improve the situation for residents and businesses in Eastfield.”
During the operation, a Toyota Yaris driver was stopped on Beacon Road in Irton for having no tax and a Citroën C2 was seized on Cayton Low Road in Eastfield after the driver was caught with no insurance; police said they will be prosecuted.
Separately, a man was released under investigation after officers suspected he was in possession of Class A drugs and producing cannabis following a house search.