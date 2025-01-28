Man due in court after woman sustains serious head injuries in Whitby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged with wounding with intent after a woman sustained serious head injuries at a property in Whitby’s Auckland Way.

Police were alerted to the incident after the woman was admitted to hospital in the early evening of Sunday January 26.

The man, aged 23, was arrested in the early hours of Monday January 27.

He was later charged with wounding with intent and was remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday January 28).