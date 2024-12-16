Man due to appear in court after Friday the 13th drugs raid in Scarborough

A man was due to appear in court this morning after Scarborough’s Response Team four executed a drug warrant in Scarborough on Friday December 13.

Supported by Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team nine and CID, two arrests were made at an address on North Marine Road.

Officers were forced to use “the big red key” as the occupants of the premise attempted to block officers from entering the property.

The property has since been re-secured with a boarding up team.

A 42-year-old Scarborough man has been charged and remanded to attend York Magistrates Court today (Mon December 16), for obstructing officers and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A 49-year-old woman has been released on conditional bail until March 2025 as investigations are ongoing.