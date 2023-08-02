News you can trust since 1882
Man due to appear in court charged with Bridlington burglaries

A 30-year-old man has been charged after he was arrested yesterday (Tuesday 1 August) in relation to multiple burglaries in Bridlington.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 15:36 BST

David Lofty, of Beverley Road in Hull, has been charged with four counts of burglary.

He was remanded into custody and was due to appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 2 August).

Humberside Police said on their Facebook page that it was reported that entry was gained into four properties between Monday July 31 and Tuesday August 1.