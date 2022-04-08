A man is due to appear in court over alleged robbery at Whitby bookies.

The 26-year-old man from South Bank near Redcar is due to appear in court today, Friday 8 April, and is charged with robbery following an incident in Whitby yesterday.

Just after 4pm yesterday a robbery was reported at Ladbrokes bookmakers on New Quay Road. It was alleged that a man had entered the shop, threatened staff and left with an amount of cash.

With the assistance of CCTV operators, officers traced the suspect through the town and on to a bus which they then intercepted near Middlesbrough where the suspect was arrested.

He was taken into police custody for questioning and was charged with robbery and possessing a knife.