Man ejected from Whitby pub sustains head injury after entering harbour
Police were called at around 7.45pm on Saturday September 23 to reports that a man was being aggressive and disruptive at a pub on Whitby’s Marine Parade.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:04 BST- 1 min read
The man was ejected from the pub but entered the river a short time later, sustaining a head injury.
He was rescued and taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone who saw the incident and has not yet spoken to the police should call 101 and pass information for incident 12230180893.