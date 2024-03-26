Man escapes prison after punching and kicking man in vicious street attack in Filey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matthew Doyle, 36, set about the named man following an “altercation” a few days earlier in a local snooker club, York Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Oliver Shipley said the victim was walking down West Avenue when he came across a group of three people, one of whom he recognised as Doyle from the dispute in the snooker hall.

Doyle began shouting threats at him and then “jumped at (the victim) with his knees in a kicking action”, said Mr Shipley.

York Crown Court exterior. Picture by Steve Bambridge

He added: “(The victim) fell to the floor and while he was down, the defendant punched him in the face multiple times.

“(The victim) grabbed hold of (Doyle) to defend himself but was bitten on the back of the head and neck.”

Doyle denied having bitten the man and later admitted the assault on the basis that there was no biting.

The victim managed to get back to his feet but was then kicked and punched to the back of his head, at which point passers-by ran over and separated them before calling police.

The attack occurred at about 10.30am on May 30, 2022, in full view of members of the public including children and witnesses who saw the incident unfold from a nearby pharmacy.

They gave statements to police saying they saw Doyle punching, kicking and biting the victim during an assault which lasted about 20 minutes.

Doyle, from Beverley, was arrested by officers shortly afterwards in Murray Street, near the scene of the attack.

He was taken in for questioning at Scarborough Police Station and said the incident stemmed from the incident at the snooker club but denied biting.

The victim suffered grazes to his hands, elbows and cheek and a bite mark to his neck, as well as grazing and swelling near his hairline.

His T-shirt was ripped.

Doyle, of Wilberforce Crescent, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm but initially denied the allegation.

He ultimately admitted the offence just before a trial was due to take place on the basis that he didn’t bite the victim.

The prosecution accepted his basis of plea because it wouldn’t make any material difference to the sentence.

Doyle appeared for sentence today (March 26) when the court heard he had two previous convictions including one for assaulting an emergency worker.

His solicitor advocate David Camidge said his client was a hard-working man and that if he were jailed it would have a profound impact on his partner and family.

Judge Simon Hickey said it was clear the incident at the snooker hall a few days before the attack had “boiled over and (Doyle) assaulted someone in this disgraceful way”.

However, he noted Doyle was a hard-working man with a stable home life who had gained promotion at work.

He also cited the nearly 12-month delay between the offence and Doyle being charged, in which time he hadn’t committed any further offences.

Doyle was given a 12-month prison sentence, but this was suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work and complete 25 rehabilitation-activity days.