North Yorkshire Police were called on Wednesday June 29 after two large Royal Pythons were found dumped inside a public litter bin outside St Augustine's School on Sandybed Lane.

A third Royal Python was found abandoned in a grassy area nearby the following day with all three rescued and taken into the care of an expert from Sea Life Scarborough.

Samuel Newton initially denied dumping the three reptiles and claimed he had handed the snakes away to be rehomed, but later admitted that he could no longer afford to look after the animals due to the rising price of food and energy.

The reptiles were found dumped and abandoned in a public litter bin in Scarborough. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

The 35-year-old transported the three non-venomous Royal Pythons in a carrier bag from his home to the Sandybed area before dumping them in a litter bin directly outside St Augstine’s.

However, when he was formally interviewed by police, Newton, of Hampton Road in Scarborough, finally admitted to dumping the snakes himself after no longer having “enough time to look after the animals”.

Officers said he made no attempt to rehome the reptiles and gave their welfare “no consideration”.

Newton, who was identified as the owner following a media appeal, was charged under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Three snakes were dumped in total across two days. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

He pleaded guilty at Scarborough Magistrates Court on Monday August 22 and was fined £623. He was also banned from owning reptiles for seven years.

PC Graham Bilton, North Yorkshire Police's wildlife crime officer for the Scarborough area, said: “It is extremely concerning that three large non-native snakes have been simply abandoned with no consideration for their welfare or wellbeing. Fortunately, they were discovered quite quickly and appear to have not suffered any significant harm but will undoubtedly have been stressed.

“The actions of Newton were wholly irresponsible and illegal, and on his own admission were ‘disgusting’.”

Geoff Edmond, RSPCA’s Inspectorate National Wildlife Coordinator, said: "This case highlights what we fear is happening in that the rising costs of keeping pets will lead to situations like this where pet owners are being forced to give up or abandon their animals.

“Nevertheless, at no time should animals be abandoned.”