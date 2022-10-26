Arrests have been made after a man was found dead in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of an incident at a property on Seamer Road shortly after 11pm on Tuesday October 25.

Officers discovered the body of a man, who is believed to be in his 40s. He has not yet been identified.

Two men, aged 22 and 53, at the property were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.