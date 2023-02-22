Man from Bempton near Bridlington charged with arranging to commit child sex offences
A 73-year-old man from Bempton near Bridlington has been charged with arranging to commit a number of child sex offences.
By Lucy Chappell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Clive Jones, of Bempton in the East Riding of Yorkshire, has been charged with six counts of arranging to commit child sex offences.
He was remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today (February 22) following his arrest on Tuesday, February 20.