Man goes on trial accused of rape and sexual abuse of two young girls in Filey

David Chamberlain, 37, is accused of 20 separate offences including five counts of rape and six counts of sexual assault.

The alleged offences are said to have occurred in Filey and at properties elsewhere over a prolonged period.

Mr Chamberlain - formerly of Filey but now living in Selby - appeared for trial at York Crown Court today after pleading not guilty to 20 charges which also include eight allegations of sexual activity with a child.

Prosecutor Simon Reevell said Mr Chamberlain groomed one of the girls by initially pretending it was just “fun and games” but then engaging in “increasingly sexual behaviour”.

He said Mr Chamberlain sexually assaulted this girl and made her perform a sexual act on him.

He later raped her repeatedly, claimed the prosecuting barrister.

This had left the girl feeling “frightened, trapped and confused”, said Mr Reevell.

Mr Chamberlain, of Laurie Backhouse Court, Selby, allegedly called the girl his “sex kitten”.

The second girl was allegedly subjected to repeated sexual assaults at the hands of Mr Chamberlain.

The matters were ultimately reported to police and Mr Chamberlain was brought in for questioning.

He denied sexually abusing the girls, neither of whom can be named for legal reasons.