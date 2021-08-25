Man headbutts police officer in Scarborough whilst being arrested for being drunk and disorderly

Stock image. (JPI Media)

The incident started in Westborough when the 57-year-old male from Middlesbrough was found on the ground.

An ambulance was called to assist whilst officers tried to rouse the man who police say then became very abusive and was swearing in the street, both at the officers who tried to assist him, and the public walking by.

A statement from police says the man then tried to urinate in a public area and was arrested for being drunk and disorderly and begging in a public place.

During his arrest, he headbutted one of the officers and was further arrested for this.

He has been charged to Scarborough Magistrates Court.

The ambulance was cancelled to allow the team to be redeployed.

North Yorkshire Police said: "The Community Impact Team are working closely with partners to cut down on the anti-social behaviour in the town centre.