Man hospitalised after collision between a car and a pedestrian in Filey

A man in his 60s remains in hospital after the collision

The incident happened at approximately 6.50am on Friday August 11 and involved a driver of a dark blue Mini Cooper and a male pedestrian.

As a result of the collision the pedestrian, a local man in his 60s, received serious injuries.

He was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary where he remains in a stable condition.

The driver of the Mini, a 60-year-old man from the local area, was arrested in connection with the incident.

He has since been released under investigation.

The road was closed for several hours to allow officers to carry out their investigation and for the vehicle to be recovered.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle or the pedestrian prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

They’d particularly like to hear from anyone who captured CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.

If you can help, email [email protected], or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Josh Hocken.