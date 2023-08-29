A man has been hospitalised following a collision between two cars in Scarborough.

The collision occurred at approximately 1pm on Sunday, August 20 at the junction of the A170 Racecourse road and the Irton Moor Lane.

Two vehicles were involved, a blue Audi A3 and a dark green Peugeot.

As a result of the collision, a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle(s) prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

In particular, officers are appealing for who may have seen the collision or may have any dashcam footage to come forward to assist the investigation.

If you can help, email [email protected] or contact 101, select option 2, and ask for Scott Sunderland.