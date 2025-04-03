Man in 70s victim of Whitby town centre cashpoint robbery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 70s had money swiped in a cashpoint robbery in Whitby – and police are seeking the public’s help in nailing the culprit.

The incident happened on New Quay Road at about 2.10pm on Tuesday April 1, and involved a suspect observing the victim enter their PIN into an ATM.

The suspect then pushed the victim away from the ATM, withdrew money and left in the direction of the train station.

The victim, a man in his 70s, was left shaken but sustained no injuries.

Police are appealing for information about the suspect, who is described as a white man, 6ft tall, stocky build, short hair, clean shaven with a Geordie accent and wearing a dark-coloured jacket and dark trousers.

Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1420 Lauren Lax or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250057335 when passing on information.