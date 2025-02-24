Man in critical condition following reports of assault at Bridlington bar

22-year-old man remains in critical condition following an assault in Bridlington

A man has been charged after officers were called to reports of an assault at a bar in Bridlington at around 1.30am on Sunday 23 February.

Lee Marshall, 31-years-old of Portland Road in Nottingham, has been charged with grievous bodily harm and assault. He was remanded to appear at Hull Magistrates Court this morning (Monday 24 February). A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries where he remains in a critical condition.