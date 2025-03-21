Man in custody following reports of criminal damage in Bridlington
Officers attended the incident at around 3.15pm and a 69-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage.
While being detained, the man is then believed to have used racially abusive language towards an officer before allegedly spitting at them.
He was further arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated and violent language and remains in police custody assisting with ongoing enquiries at this time.
If anyone witnessed the incident, has information or CCTV which may assist officers with their investigation, please contact police via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 25*37669.