Man in custody following reports of criminal damage in Bridlington

By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Mar 2025, 14:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been arrested after officers were called to reports of a man causing damage to windows and doors of a property on Bow Street in Bridlington, on Thursday March 20.

Officers attended the incident at around 3.15pm and a 69-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage.

While being detained, the man is then believed to have used racially abusive language towards an officer before allegedly spitting at them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was further arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated and violent language and remains in police custody assisting with ongoing enquiries at this time.

If anyone witnessed the incident, has information or CCTV which may assist officers with their investigation, please contact police via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 25*37669.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice