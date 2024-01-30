Man in custody following reports of forced entry, a damaged roof and valuable items taken in Bridlington

A man is in custody following a burglary at a business premise in Bridlington yesterday, Monday, January 29.

At around 7.10pm, officers from Humberside Police were alerted to reports that damage had been caused to the roof of a business and entry gained on Promenade, Bridlington.

Items of value are also believed to have been taken.

Officers attended and a 54-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of burglary.

He remains in custody whilst officers conduct lines of enquiry.

Police are appealling to anyone who has information or has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with their enquiries to contact them on their non-emergency number 101 quoting log 425 of 29 January.