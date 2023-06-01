Man in early twenties being sought after spate of burglaries in Scarborough

The incidents, which officers believe are linked, occurred on the north side of Scarborough at addresses on Hilcrest Avenue, Green Howards Drive and North Cliff Avenue along with a further incident on Scalby Beck Road.

It is believed the burglaries took place between 12pm and 3:15pm on Friday May 26.

Officers would like to speak with a white man in his early 20s, wearing a dark coloured hooded top on a dark coloured bike with white front forks who was seen in the are at the time and who, officers believe could help them with their enquiries.

Police are seeking a man in connection with their enquiries

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the burglaries. In particular, they are appealing for information or footage from the area at the time of the incidents, such as dashcam, doorbell footage and CCTV.

Residents are reminded to be vigilant at this time and ensure any valuables on show are locked away and all precautions are taken to secure access to their property.

A police spokesperson said: “If you believe your neighbours are away, check these properties to ensure they remain secure or if you have any concerns to contact the police.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for James Temple.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.