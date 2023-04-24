News you can trust since 1882
Man in unprovoked attack in Scarborough suffers five broken ribs and a fractured eye socket as police appeal for information

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked in Scarborough.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 13:16 BST

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Saturday April 15, near Friar’s Way car park.

A man in his forties was attacked from behind and knocked to the ground, sustaining five broken ribs and a fractured eye socket.

Officers are appealing for any information from anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident itself, or seen any suspicious activity in the area.

If you can help the investigation, email [email protected]

Quote reference number 12230067561.

If you would prefer to report anonymously, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.

