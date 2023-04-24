The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Saturday April 15, near Friar’s Way car park.

A man in his forties was attacked from behind and knocked to the ground, sustaining five broken ribs and a fractured eye socket.

Officers are appealing for any information from anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident itself, or seen any suspicious activity in the area.

If you can help the investigation, email [email protected]

Quote reference number 12230067561.

