Man injured in hit-and-run incident in Whitby town centre
The incident happened on Station Square at 10.49pm on Saturday April 6.
The victim was struck by a silver Volkswagen Golf while crossing the road and received minor injuries to his arm and leg.
The Golf was seen parked near to Domino’s Pizza on New Quay Road at approximately 10:45pm.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.
Email [email protected] if you can help or call 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 836 Martin.
Quote reference 12240060175 when passing on information.