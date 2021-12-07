Man interviewed by police in connection with The Star Inn at Harome arson attack

The Michelin-starred gastropub near Helmsley is expected to be closed for up to a year after a fire broke out in the thatched roof on the night of November 24.

Police began an investigation after revealing they believed the blaze had been started deliberately.

North Yorkshire Police said: "The man voluntarily attended a local police station and was interviewed under caution; he was in the area on the night of the fire."

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The thatched roof suffered severe damage in the fire.

They did not confirm whether he is local to Harome or lives outside of the village. He has not been arrested or charged.

The Star suffered severe damage in the fire, though staff managed to rescue valuable Mouseman furniture from the flames. The middle section of the thatch has been completely destroyed.

Chef Andrew Pern, originally from Whitby, has owned the 14th-century inn since 1996.