A man has been jailed for three months after North Yorkshire Police shut down a £250,000 drugs grow in Eastfield, Scarborough.

On April 20, police received information from a member of the public reporting a strong smell of cannabis and suspicious electrical wiring at a property on High Street.

Officers attended and forced entry into the property.

Inside, they found an extensive and sophisticated cannabis grow, with about 200 plants worth an estimated £250,000.

A man, Nezir Furrika, 31, was also in the property.

He was arrested at the scene, charged with producing cannabis and remanded in custody.

He pleaded guilty, and was jailed for three months at York Crown Court on May 17.

The court also ordered that all the seized plants and equipment be destroyed.

A cannabis grow in Eastfield, Scarborough.

Sgt Jon Dillon, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “We were able to take swift action in this case as a direct result of information provided to us by a member of the public.

"We’re extremely grateful to them, and to everyone who comes forward with information.

"The production of illegal drugs brings nothing but crime and misery to our communities, and with the public’s help, we can put a stop to it.

“If you have any information about the production or sale of drugs in your area, let us know.

Nezir Furrika was jailed for three months after he admitted producing cannabis.

"Call the police on 101, report it via our website, or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

