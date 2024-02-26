Man jailed following death of doting grandad in Langtoft, East Riding of Yorkshire

David Sixsmith was on his way home from work when the collison occurred

Stephen Clark, 28, of Howsham, Market Rasen, appeared at Hull Crown Court on Friday February 23 where he pleaded guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving.He has also been given a five year driving ban, which will begin when he is released from custody.

On Monday November 14 2022, at approximately 5.30pm, Clark was driving his black VW Passat on the B1249, Langtoft at around 60mph when, in thick fog and darkness, he attempted to overtake the vehicle in front.Whilst attempting to overtake, Clark travelled into the opposing lane and into the path of David Sixsmith who was making his way home from work, riding his Honda XL Varadero motorbike.

Emergency services attended the scene and David was taken to hospital having sustained catastrophic injuries to his leg and arm.

David was taken to hospital for treatment, however, despite the efforts of medical professionals, he later died.

Serious Collisions Unit Sergeant Rob Mazingham said: “The split-second decision of Clark that night caused David’s family a lifetime of heart ache.

“I’m pleased that Clark took responsibility for his reckless driving, sparing David’s family the further heartache of a trial.

"I hope he takes the time behind bars to reflect on his careless action and the impact that it has had.“I would always encourage members of the public to remain vigilant and slow down when driving in particularly poor weather conditions.

“To report any road traffic offences and dangerous driving you can call us on our non-emergency number 101 or 999 in an emergency, when safe to do so, to help hold reckless and dangerous drivers to account.”

Speaking of devastating loss, David’s family said: “David was an amazing grandad, dad, husband, and son who enjoyed nothing more in life then spending time with his family and friends.

“Day to day tasks are a struggle as we continue to try and forge a path through life without him here.

"Not a day goes by that we don’t miss hearing his voice or wish he could be here to watch his grandchildren grow up.

“Whilst we cannot begin to explain the immeasurable hole left in our hearts since we lost him, we’re pleased that Clark has accepted responsibility and admitted to what he did that night.”

They added: “Although today marks the end of court proceedings, it does not change the intense feelings of grief and loss that we as a family continue to live with.

“David was taken from us because of an act of dangerous driving without a second thought as to the potential devastating consequences and ripple effect that a single decision can have on a family.

“Every road user is part of someone’s family, and every driver should treat them as if they were a member of their own.