Man jailed for 16 months for sexually assaulting vulnerable woman in Scarborough

Muhamed Enwar Fadhlallah

Police in Scarborough have brought a man to justice for a sexual assault on a vulnerable woman.

Muhamed Enwar Fadhlallah, 19, of Queen Street, Scarborough, was found guilty of the offence at the conclusion of a trial at York Crown Court on April 8 2025.

On Thursday May 8, he was sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment and placed on the Register of Sex Offenders for five years.

The sexual assault on a local woman aged in her 40s happened in Scarborough town centre at around 2.35am on Sunday November 26.

It was witnessed and filmed by a council CCTV operator who had spotted Fadhlallah loitering watching groups of women.

The victim had been drinking and was lying on the ground.

Despite the woman’s friend saying they did not need any help when Fadhlallah approached them, he picked the victim up before cuddling and stroking her.

The CCTV operator gave evidence stating that the defendant was seen to be touching the woman’s breasts over her clothing in a deliberate manner on more than one occasion.

Police officers were alerted to the scene and were able to carry out a rapid review of the CCTV footage of the incident.

Fadhlallah was arrested, taken into custody for questioning, and later released on conditional bail while enquiries continued.

He denied sexually assaulting the woman.

At the trial, Fadhlallah was found not guilty of raping another woman at the cemetery on Dean Road just before 2am on Saturday 20 July 2024.

Detective Sergeant Michele Fawcett, from the Major Investigation Team, said: “The quick-thinking actions of the CCTV operator and the attending police officers were crucial in identifying Fadhlallah as the suspect of the sexual assault.

“He has been proved to be a dangerous predator who sought out a vulnerable woman for his own sexual gratification.

“The victim has been incredibly brave to support the prosecution of this dangerous man.”