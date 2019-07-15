Man jailed for breaking into a Scarborough restaurant and stealing from the till

A man who burgled a Scarborough restaurant has been jailed for 24 weeks.

32-year-old Adrian Wilkie pleaded guilty to breaking into El Gringo’s restaurant on Sunday 7 July, and stealing takings from the till.

He was sentenced on Friday 12 July at York Magistrates Court.

Another man also appeared at court and pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary of various commercial premises in Scarborough. He was remanded into custody for sentencing, but is soon to go on trial for a fourth burglary offence.

Speaking about the prison sentence handed to Wilkie, investigating officer Detective Constable Vicky Millington said: “We’re pleased with the result and the fact that Wilkie has been given a custodial sentence, which reflects the disruption and upset he caused to the owners of El Gringo’s.

“I hope this sentence sends a clear message to anyone who thinks they can target small businesses in Scarborough. Police are committed to pursuing and prosecuting you and putting you in front of the courts to ensure justice is done.

“I would appeal to anyone who has been a victim of a commercial burglary to report it to police, so we can investigate and ensure the guilty parties are brought to justice.”