Former Bridlington Town goalkeeper James Hitchcock was a married father-of-one from Cottingham.

A man has been jailed for killing former Bridlington Town goalkeeper James Hitchcock in York station, following a British Transport Police (BTP) investigation.

McKenzie Dicicco, 22, of Dibdale Gardens, Stockton-on-Tees, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Hitchcock, 32 at Leeds Crown Court recently.

He was sentenced at the same court yesterday (July 16) to six years and eight months' imprisonment.

The court heard that at around 8pm on December 15 2024, Mr Hitchcock had been out in York with his friends after watching football.

As they entered York railway station, they walked past Dicicco and he took exception to them, becoming aggressive and abusive.

James and his group tried to de-escalate the situation despite Dicicco’s continued aggression before they then moved away from him, believing the situation to be over.

Approximately 15 minutes later, Dicicco returned to the main concourse from platform 10, where he knew Mr Hitchcock was queuing for fast food.

Dicicco walked towards Mr Hitchcock from behind and punched him in the head, causing him to fall onto the floor, before fleeing the station.

Police and paramedics attended and Mr Hitchcock was quickly taken to hospital with a critical head injury.

The married father-of-one and talented footballer died in hospital as a result of his injuries three days later on December 18, surrounded by his family.

Dicicco was quickly arrested by BTP officers after CCTV and financial enquiries led to his identification.

He was charged with murder on December 18.

Det Supt Sam Painter, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “This was a senseless and completely unnecessary act of violence that led to the tragic loss of a much-loved family man.

“The reason why Dicicco became so aggressive towards James and his group of friends has never been established, out of nowhere he launched a vicious and utterly cowardly attack which took James’s life and left his family completely devastated.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies remain with James’s family and loved ones.

"Though no sentence can ever make up for the pain they have and continued to suffer, I hope today’s sentencing offers them some small measure of comfort.”

The family of James Hitchcock, have paid tribute to him following McKenzie Dicicco's sentencing.

They said: “James was our light, the life and soul of the party, and loved by so many.

“He had so many exciting years ahead of him as a new Dad to our young baby boy, but due to a single act of thoughtless violence, his time with our newly growing family was cruelly cut short, leaving us devastated.

“Without him, our hearts are broken and our worlds have become very dark without his light.

“We pray that no other family ever goes through what we have endured, and that awareness continues to be raised about the impact a single punch can have on many lives.

“James was, and is still, loved by many, and we know that his memory will live on through our son, family and friends, the football community, and in our hearts.”