Man kicked in the head and assaulted during attack on popular Cinder Track in Scarborough

A man was kicked in the head and assaulted while cycling along a popular walking route in Scarborough.

By George Buksmann
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:44 pm

The victim was riding his bike home from work when he was attacked on the Cinder Track, near Fieldside – which runs alongside Manor Road Cemetery – at around 9.45pm on Saturday August 6.

North Yorkshire Police said a man in his 50s was kicked in the head and assaulted by two young men.

The man suffered a deep cut to his forehead, which required treatment at Scarborough Hospital.

The victim was attacked on the Cinder Track near Fieldside. (Photo: Google Maps)

Officers are now appealing for the public’s help to trace the two young men.

One is described as approximately 16-years-old and was wearing all grey clothing, while the other is described as approximately 20-years-old, with a thin face, dark hair and wearing all black clothing, including a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is urged to email [email protected] or call 101, select option two, and ask to speak with PC 331 Meg Smith and quote reference number 12220138921.