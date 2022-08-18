Man kicked in the head and assaulted during attack on popular Cinder Track in Scarborough

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was riding his bike home from work when he was attacked on the Cinder Track, near Fieldside – which runs alongside Manor Road Cemetery – at around 9.45pm on Saturday August 6.

North Yorkshire Police said a man in his 50s was kicked in the head and assaulted by two young men.

The man suffered a deep cut to his forehead, which required treatment at Scarborough Hospital.

The victim was attacked on the Cinder Track near Fieldside. (Photo: Google Maps)

Officers are now appealing for the public’s help to trace the two young men.

One is described as approximately 16-years-old and was wearing all grey clothing, while the other is described as approximately 20-years-old, with a thin face, dark hair and wearing all black clothing, including a black hoodie.