Man kicked in the head and assaulted during attack on popular Cinder Track in Scarborough
A man was kicked in the head and assaulted while cycling along a popular walking route in Scarborough.
The victim was riding his bike home from work when he was attacked on the Cinder Track, near Fieldside – which runs alongside Manor Road Cemetery – at around 9.45pm on Saturday August 6.
North Yorkshire Police said a man in his 50s was kicked in the head and assaulted by two young men.
The man suffered a deep cut to his forehead, which required treatment at Scarborough Hospital.
Most Popular
-
1
Cyclists warned of danger to public after 40 stopped in Scarborough town centre
-
2
Dog walker 'repeatedly bitten' and assaulted during altercation near Scarborough's Peasholm Park
-
3
New ambulance station likely to be built near Scarborough Hospital after restrictive covenant lifted
-
4
Well-known Scarborough musician to open new Yorkshire music school
-
5
North Yorkshire's new council appoint Scarborough's Richard Flinton as chief executive
Officers are now appealing for the public’s help to trace the two young men.
One is described as approximately 16-years-old and was wearing all grey clothing, while the other is described as approximately 20-years-old, with a thin face, dark hair and wearing all black clothing, including a black hoodie.
Anyone with information is urged to email [email protected] or call 101, select option two, and ask to speak with PC 331 Meg Smith and quote reference number 12220138921.