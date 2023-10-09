News you can trust since 1882
Man killed on A171 at Scaling Dam near Whitby - police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A171.
By Louise French
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 15:58 BST
A man has been killed after a collision on the A171 near Whitby

It happened at around 7pm on Sunday evening (October 8) near Scaling Dam, on the North York Moors.

A grey Hyundai Kona SUV and a black Hyundai i40 collided.

Paramedics treated both drivers at the scene.

Sadly, the driver of the Kona, a man in his late 40s from the East Cleveland area, was later pronounced dead.

The man who was driving the i40 was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for a number of hours to allow emergency services to attend the incident and investigate the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either vehicle in the moments leading up to it, or has dashcam footage of either, is urged to make contact with North Yorkshire Police if they have not already done so.

Email [email protected] or phone 101, quoting reference number 12230191262.