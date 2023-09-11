North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a serious assault that occurred in Pickering.

The incident occurred on Tuesday September 5 at approximately 6.45pm at the Kingfisher Drive side of Pickering Beck, next to Pickering Recreation Ground.

A man was assaulted by another man, leaving the victim with significant injuries.

The man officers would like to speak with is white, in his thirties, 6ft tall with a slim build and was wearing glasses, blue Hawaiian shorts and a grey hooded top. He was walking a black and tan brindle dog

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing to anyone has witnessed this assault and can assist police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected].

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote 12230168074.