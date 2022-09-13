News you can trust since 1882
Man 'making threats with a knife' arrested after incident near Gladstone Road Primary School in Scarborough

A man who made threats while carrying a knife in Scarborough has been arrested.

By George Buksmann
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 12:47 pm

North Yorkshire Police said they were called to reports of a disturbance at a property on Norwood Street in Scarborough at around 4.30pm on Monday September 12.

The man, who was holding a knife, allegedly made threats towards officers and climbed onto nearby scaffolding.

A police cordon was put in place near to Gladstone Road Primary School, with the street closed for more than an hour.

A police cordon closed surrounding streets near the incident. (Photo: Lewis Sutherland)

Officers spoke with the man, who later climbed down and was arrested on suspicion of affray.

The man remains in police custody.