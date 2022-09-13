Man 'making threats with a knife' arrested after incident near Gladstone Road Primary School in Scarborough
A man who made threats while carrying a knife in Scarborough has been arrested.
By George Buksmann
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 12:47 pm
North Yorkshire Police said they were called to reports of a disturbance at a property on Norwood Street in Scarborough at around 4.30pm on Monday September 12.
The man, who was holding a knife, allegedly made threats towards officers and climbed onto nearby scaffolding.
A police cordon was put in place near to Gladstone Road Primary School, with the street closed for more than an hour.
Officers spoke with the man, who later climbed down and was arrested on suspicion of affray.
The man remains in police custody.