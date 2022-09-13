North Yorkshire Police said they were called to reports of a disturbance at a property on Norwood Street in Scarborough at around 4.30pm on Monday September 12.

The man, who was holding a knife, allegedly made threats towards officers and climbed onto nearby scaffolding.

A police cordon was put in place near to Gladstone Road Primary School, with the street closed for more than an hour.

A police cordon closed surrounding streets near the incident. (Photo: Lewis Sutherland)

Officers spoke with the man, who later climbed down and was arrested on suspicion of affray.