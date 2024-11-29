Man placed in coma following assault by three men in Scarborough town centre

Officers are appealing for help to identify three men captured on CCTV in Scarborough town centre

A Scarborough man in his 30s is being treated for serious head injuries following an assault in Scarborough.

On Friday November 8, between 11.20pm and 11.35pm, a group of three men were walking along Westborough in the direction of the Lord Rosebery Pub when, it is alleged, they started fighting with a group of men and women walking near the Mountain Warehouse store.

As a result of this altercation, punches were thrown towards the victim and his friends.

It is believed the victim, a local man in his 30s, was punched in the face by one of the three men causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the floor.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was placed in an induced coma while he continues to receive treatment for serious head injuries.

The three suspects made off towards York Place in Scarborough prior to police arrival.

Officers are asking people to come forward to help identify the three men.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask for ‘Five, Four, Four’.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.

Quote incident number 12240204798 when providing details.