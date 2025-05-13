Man pleads guilty to illegal hare coursing in Burton Agnes

A 51-year-old man has plead guilty to hare coursing in Burton Agnes

A 51-year-old man has been handed a twelve-month community order, issued an electronic tag, and ordered to pay over £500 in compensation following an investigation by Humberside Police’s Rural Task Force into illegal hare coursing in Burton Agnes last year.

Bernard Jardine, 51, of Bishop Auckland, County Durham pleaded guilty at Hull Magistrates Court to hunting a wild mammal with dogs, being equipped to search for hares with dogs and trespassing with intent to search for hares with dogs.

In addition to the community order, electronic tag and compensation, Jardine was also ordered to forfeit his thermal scope, locator handset and bleeper dog collar.

Jardine, in the company of his two lurchers was found trespassing on private land whilst using his dogs to course hares without permission.

Sergeant Kevin Jones from Humberside Police Rural Task Force said: “Illegal hare coursing is a UK Wildlife Crime priority.

“The criminality involved is serious, organised and sophisticated in their planning often involving cross border offending. Not only does it involve barbaric acts against protected wildlife species, but it causes harassment, alarm, distress and annoyance to the rural communities.

“Poachers do not care about trespassing across farmland, intimidation to farmers and landowners, and the damage they cause.

“I hope the outcome at court along with the seizures sends a strong message to anyone with intentions on travelling to Humberside to conduct illegal hare coursing activities. We will be ready to take positive action utilising all the available legislation.

“I would like to pass on my continued thanks to the Farm Watch Community and Humberside Fire and Rescue Drone for supporting our response to this incident – together we make the East Riding of Yorkshire a hostile place for Wildlife Crime. If you witness any suspected hare coursing in progress please contact the police on 999 quoting Operation Galileo.”