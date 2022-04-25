Man pleads guilty to knifepoint attack at Manor Road Stores, Scarborough

Nathan Stone, 28, appeared at York Crown Court today (Monday, April 25) when he pleaded guilty to robbing a named woman of cash and cigarettes and carrying a blade at Manor Road Stores in Scarborough.
The incident happened at about 5.15pm on March 30.
Sentence was adjourned for probation reports and a victim statement, but Stone, a stockily built man, was told by Judge Simon Hickey that jail was inevitable “for a knifepoint robbery”.
Mr Hickey said the pre-sentence report would simply determine the length of that sentence.
Stone, of Barrowcliff Road, was remanded in custody until sentence on June 10.