Man pleads guilty to knifepoint attack at Manor Road Stores, Scarborough

A Scarborough man has been told to expect jail after he admitted a knifepoint shop robbery.

Monday, 25th April 2022, 11:29 am
Updated Monday, 25th April 2022, 11:32 am
A local man has appeared in court after an incident at a shop in Scarborough.

Nathan Stone, 28, appeared at York Crown Court today (Monday, April 25) when he pleaded guilty to robbing a named woman of cash and cigarettes and carrying a blade at Manor Road Stores in Scarborough.

The incident happened at about 5.15pm on March 30.

Sentence was adjourned for probation reports and a victim statement, but Stone, a stockily built man, was told by Judge Simon Hickey that jail was inevitable “for a knifepoint robbery”.

Mr Hickey said the pre-sentence report would simply determine the length of that sentence.

Stone, of Barrowcliff Road, was remanded in custody until sentence on June 10.