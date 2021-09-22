Man pleads not guilty to daylight attack that has left victim in critical condition
A man has pleaded not guilty to an attack in Scarborough which has left the victim in critical condition.
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 3:31 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 3:32 pm
The accused appeared at York Magistrates' Court on the September 18 and pleaded not guilty to the charge of wounding with the intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm.
He is currently remanded in custody and due to appear at York Crown Court in October.
The victim remains in hospital in a critical condition.
The attack took place at around 1.30pm on Thursday September 16 on the corner of Ramshill Road and Westbourne Grove, opposite the Ramshill Hotel.