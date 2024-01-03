Man punches gaming machine in Scarborough as police release CCTV footage of person they'd like to speak to

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with criminal damage in Scarborough.

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with criminal damage in Scarborough.

The incident happened at Gilly's arcade at 4pm on Friday, December 1 2023, and involved a male suspect punching a gaming machine.

He is described as in his early 30s, of eastern European appearance, wearing a black beanie hat with a two-tone black and grey puffer jacket and dark denim jeans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to speak to a man pictured on CCTV in the arcade, as he may have important information that could help the investigation.

Email information to [email protected].

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1604 Stephen Mangham.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.