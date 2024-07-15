A Manchester man has been recalled to prison after being found guilty of two shop thefts in Scarborough.

Daniel Meredith, 34, currently of no fixed abode, was arrested on Thursday July 11 in Scarborough Town Centre within 30 minutes of committing shop thefts at Marks and Spencer and One Stop Shop, both on Newborough.PC Begin and PC Robinson from Scarborough's Neighbourhood Policing Team were dispatched to locate Meredith following the town centre CCTV camera operator tracking his escape.Meredith was arrested and charged to court where, after pleading guilty, he was given a conditional discharge for eight months, a requirement to pay £26 victim surcharge and was recalled to prison after his licence was revoked.PC Begin said: “Our businesses are suffering from the economic impact of shoplifting and we are dedicated to tackle this issue in Scarborough.